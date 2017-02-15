Grimes, St Vincent & Lady Gaga protest Texas anti-LGBT bills

Over 140 artists – including Grimes, Lady Gaga, St Vincent and Sia – have taken a stand against anti-LGBTQ legislation in a new open letter.

The message, pulled together by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, was sent to Texas legislators on Valentine’s Day. It notes that the US “creative community” is “deeply troubled” by recent developments in the state – which is currently attempting to push three anti-trans bills through Senate.

The first, SB 6, would restrict restroom and locker room access to trans people in government-run buildings (much like North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill”, HB 2). The second, HB 1362, would prevent the enforcement of any gender identity policies in public schools or private businesses. Legislators are also believed to be discussing another bill, which would force teachers to out students to their parents.

“We all have to stand up, even if we’re not from Texas, or LGBTQ – we all have to say that this isn’t OK with us,” Antonoff told Billboard. “And I hope the level of talent on this list opens people’s eyes, and particularly that local legislators will realise how important this is—to the people living in Texas and to the people coming in and bringing a lot of money to the economy.”

Antonoff’s letter has been signed by 142 musicians, actors and artists, including; Janelle Monáe, Laura Jane Grace, Britney Spears, Carrie Brownstein, TV on the Radio, Sia, Tegan and Sara, Kesha and Laverne Cox.

“The public outcry by musicians and influencers against upcoming anti-LGBTQ bills in Texas should have lawmakers taking note,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “By adding their voices to the chorus of fair-minded people calling for equality, these artists are using their platforms to speak out and send the resounding message that discrimination is not an American value.”