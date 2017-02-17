The only tracks you need to hear this week

LA club producer Kingdom kicks off this week’s playlist with “What Is Love” – espite its Haddaway-esque title, a sultry slice of R&B with guest vocals from New Jersey singer SZA. Things later take a sharp left turn with an explosive new song from Tottenham MC Avelino, featuring grime stars of the moment Stormzy and Skepta, and from there we keep it UK with new songs from pop duo The Rhythm Method (featuring production from Mike Skinner of The Streets) and some R&G from Moleskin and Kwam. Capping things off is the gorgeous “Safe Changes” by Talaboman (aka John Talabot and Axel Boman) and a lush Gucci Mane remix by Frank Ocean producer Vegyn.

Listen to the playlist below.