Moby shares ‘insider information’ about Trump and Russia

Moby – the famed DJ, producer and animal rights activist – has taken to Facebook to share “insider information” about Donald Trump’s presidency.

In a post shared yesterday, the electronic musician revealed that he had spent his weekend “talking to friends who work in DC”. This, according to him, meant that he was now able to “accurately” clear up rumours surrounding the Trump administration.

“The Russian dossier on Trump is real,” he wrote. “100 per cent real. He’s being blackmailed by the Russian government, not just for being peed on by Russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things.” The DJ also claimed that the Republican was in “in collusion” with the Russian government, and that he had been “since day one.”

Moby went on to allege that right-wing groups in the US were planning ways to “get rid of” Trump, as were “intelligence agencies around the world”. He claimed that they were “horrified” by his “incompetence”, and were working to present information that would cause “high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment.”

“I’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand,” he added. “These are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.”

