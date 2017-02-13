Lady Gaga and Metallica team up at the Grammys

Metallica and Lady Gaga joined forces at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing a blistering rendition of “Moth Into Flame”.

The song – taken from the metal group’s latest album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct – was beset with technical issues during the first few minutes of the performance. Metallica’s James Hetfield was lumbered with a faulty microphone, forcing him to share a single mic with Gaga. While the show went seamlessly after that, the frontman ended by moodily kicking his mic stand and throwing his guitar off the stage.

Gaga recently revealed more how the collaboration came about. “We were just hanging out,” she told Apple Music. “I went to see them live. I saw them recently and we were watching the show; those guys play better than they’ve played in their whole lives.”

Lady Gaga’s Joanne and Metallica’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct were both released too late to be considered for Grammys this year, though the latter did receive a nomination for Best Rock Song for “Hardwired.” They lost out to to David Bowie’s “Blackstar”.

Watch the performance below.