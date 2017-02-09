Migos: support for iLoveMakonnen’s coming out is ‘fucked up’

Reports of homophobia in hip hop are not uncommon, but it's become a lot less acceptable to rap blatant slurs in public. However, Migos appeared entirely comfortable with keeping other artists in the closet for the sake of maintaining street cred in the industry in a recent Rolling Stone interview.

Last month, iLoveMakonnen came out in a public statement (the musician has previously been quite vocal about homophobia among rappers). When Rolling Stone discussed the Atlanta rapper’s recent news with Migos, however, things apparently got “awkward.”

When told that the reaction online had been largely supportive, Quavo replied: “They supported him?” To which Offset concluded that the positive reaction shows that the world is “fucked up.” Takeoff also agreed, adding that “this world is not right”.

The group also thought it was pretty “wack” that iLoveMakonnen had the audacity to talk about “trapping and selling Molly,” because those are apparently exclusively heterosexual activities.

The group, who are known for their off-the-cuff ad-libbing, have since apologised for their thoughtless remarks. In a statement on their Twitter, they wrote: “We are all fans of Makonnen’s music and we wish he didn't feel like he ever had to hide himself. We feel the world is fucked up that people have to hide and we're asked to comment on someone’s sexuality. We love all people, gay or straight and we apologise if we offended anyone.”

