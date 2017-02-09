Lady Gaga drops ‘John Wayne’ video and talks body-shaming

Continuing with a tumultuous week after her Super Bowl performance and an announcement of a world tour, Lady Gaga has dropped the video for country-twinged track “John Wayne”.

The next video from her Joanne album, directed by Jonas Akerlund who was behind “Paparazzi” and “Telephone”, sees the singer playing guitar in the soon-to-be-iconic pink cowboy hat, doing some gymnastics on a motorbike, riding a horse and dancing in a neon explosion of a sequence.

Following her monstrous 13-minute solo show at the Super Bowl, Gaga faced off with bodyshamers who criticised her figure.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Under a photo of herself performing in a crop top, she added: “I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga”.

Watch the visuals for “John Wayne” on Apple Music here.