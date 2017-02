This week, we kick off our playlist with a rare SBTRKT remix of London soul singer Nao. Later, we get into more pop heat with Sydney singer Gussy and Swedish sophisti-pop artist Jens Lekman, while Poté and Oumou Sangaré offer loose grooves. Between this all is “Sweet Dream”, a beautiful instrumental track made by producer duo Friendzone, whose James Laurence tragically passed away at the end of January.

Listen to the playlist below.