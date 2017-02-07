Fried chicken and flirting with the UK’s biggest grime MCs

It’s Valentine’s Day soon – and for those of you in relationships, the stress is probably starting to hit. Where, in a city full of views, masseurs and romantic restaurants, should you choose to go? How can you realistically keep things original? Are surprises good? Candles? How much money do you need? Is any of it actually worth it?

Fortunately, Fashion Journalism student Amelia Dimoldenberg – a connoisseur of both romance and the London fried chicken scene – has spent the last two years developing an online archive of dating tips. Her YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, sees her interview some of the most exciting names in the UK’s grime and rap scene, taking them on dates to the capital’s finest fluorescent eateries (you can watch the latest episode, starring Croydon-born rapper Cadet, above). “The show combines fried chicken with flirting in a one of a kind interview format,” Dimoldenberg explains. “Whoever said romance is dead has never been on a date to Chicken Cottage.” We caught with her to find out more.

What inspired you to start Chicken Shop Dates?

Amelia Dimoldenberg: I’d been single for my entire life.

When and how did you first have the idea?

Amelia Dimoldenberg: I was 18 when I first started going on dates to chicken shops – never looked back since. I’ve always been a fan of music and a recent fan of romance so wanted to combine both.

Why chicken shops, in particular?

Amelia Dimoldenberg: I chose chicken shops because I wanted to go somewhere you wouldn’t expect to be taken on a first date. The element of surprise, no man can resist it. They always have excellent lighting so you can see exactly what your date looks like, and the food too. Most of them have picturesque wall hangings, however the chicken shop that I went to with Cadet had glamour girls pinned up on the wall holding buckets of chicken which I could tell was quite distracting for both of us.