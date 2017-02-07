Kanye deletes all tweets about his meeting with Donald Trump
The rapper tweeted previously about meeting the then-president elect to discuss ‘multicultural issues’, but they’ve disappeared from his TL
It appears that Kanye West has deleted all his previous tweets defending his past meeting with then-president elect Donald Trump.
The tweets, according to CNN, must have been deleted sometime between Sunday (February 5) and Monday (February 6). The Life of Pablo rapper met Trump back in December at Trump Tower in New York. According to Trump, it was a talk about “life”, as the duo had been “friends for a long time”. Fans and friends of the artist alike took to social media to criticise the surprising move, which then saw Ye unleash a series of defensive tweets.
He tweeted on December 13: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.”
“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago,” he continued. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”
The next day, he tweeted a picture of a TIME magazine’s person of the year cover with Donald Trump on the front, signed by Trump. “Kanye, you are a great friend. Thanks” was written on it. All of these have been deleted.
Back in November, West told crowds at a concert: “I told y'all I didn't vote, right? But if I would've voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.” He was hospitalised at a later date and all his remaining shows were cancelled.
Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, previously told CNN that the Atlanta-born, Chicago-raised, California-based rapper was not asked to perform at Trump’s inauguration as he wasn’t “typically and traditionally American”. He didn’t make clear why, but many on social media pointed to Ye’s race.
