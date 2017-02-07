Kanye deletes all tweets about his meeting with Donald Trump

It appears that Kanye West has deleted all his previous tweets defending his past meeting with then-president elect Donald Trump.

The tweets, according to CNN, must have been deleted sometime between Sunday (February 5) and Monday (February 6). The Life of Pablo rapper met Trump back in December at Trump Tower in New York. According to Trump, it was a talk about “life”, as the duo had been “friends for a long time”. Fans and friends of the artist alike took to social media to criticise the surprising move, which then saw Ye unleash a series of defensive tweets.

He tweeted on December 13: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.”