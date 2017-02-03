Listen to Sampha’s beautiful debut album, Process

Sampha has released his debut album Process today, one week after sharing the video for his third single “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano”.

The self-produced LP is the London singer’s first proper release in over four years, and follows on from his 2013 EP Dual. In a recent interview with Exclaim, Sampha admitted that the tracks were written as a way of “processing grief” following the death of his mother.

“My mother passed away while I was making the album, and by the time I finished it, she was gone,” he explained. “When I realised I wouldn’t be able to talk about something, I’d go to the piano and sing, and all this emotion would come out; I could suddenly feel it. In my day-to-day, I think my brain would hide things away, because it can’t handle or process so much emotion simultaneously, so for me it was that: processing grief, processing the importance of talking things through – not necessarily getting things perfect.”

The singer – who has previously guested on tracks from Kanye West, Solange and Frank Ocean – has also announced an accompanying Process film. Set for release on March 17, the mysterious project will be made available exclusively on Apple Music, and will be directed by Lemonade’s Kahlil Joseph. Watch a trailer below: