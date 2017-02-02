Watch Grimes’ cyber-futuristic ‘Venus Fly’ video
Janelle Monáe co-stars in the latest video from ‘Art Angels’, which also comes with a ‘Deep Vibes’ playlist curated by the Canadian artist
Grimes has released a new video for the Janelle Monáe-featuring “Venus Fly”, taken from 2015’s Art Angels. Directed and edited by Grimes, the video features both Grimes and Monáe in a cybergoth vista, with the video’s end credits featuring an alternate version of the song.
“Sometimes it feels futile to be making art in this cruel and extreme political climate, but some of the brightest moments of the last few months for me and for a lot of you, I suspect, have come from seeing Janelle Monáe’s amazing and positive vision of the future, especially when we are being introduced to so many possible dystopian futures,” Grimes wrote on Instagram about the video yesterday.
“Thanks ... for giving so much time, energy and creativity to this project,” she continues. “As a director editor, creative director I also feel like is my strongest work.” (sic)
In a separate press release, Grimes also said: “We used the Phantom cameras to create a feeling of time suspended. I’m so grateful to TIDAL for giving me the opportunity to create the images I’ve been imagining in my head for a minute.”
Accompanying the video is a ‘deep vibes’ playlist curated by Grimes that features Lana del Rey, the Dixie Chicks, D.R.A.M. and more. Listen to the playlist below, and head to TIDAL to check out the “Venus Fly” video.
