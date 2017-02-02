Watch Grimes’ cyber-futuristic ‘Venus Fly’ video

Grimes has released a new video for the Janelle Monáe-featuring “Venus Fly”, taken from 2015’s Art Angels. Directed and edited by Grimes, the video features both Grimes and Monáe in a cybergoth vista, with the video’s end credits featuring an alternate version of the song.

“Sometimes it feels futile to be making art in this cruel and extreme political climate, but some of the brightest moments of the last few months for me and for a lot of you, I suspect, have come from seeing Janelle Monáe’s amazing and positive vision of the future, especially when we are being introduced to so many possible dystopian futures,” Grimes wrote on Instagram about the video yesterday.