The only tracks you need to hear this week

Our latest new music roundup features tracks by Mac DeMarco, Dev Hynes’ new project VeilHymn, Tei Shi and more

This week, Mac DeMarco announced his return with two new tracks, “This Old Dog” and “My Old Man”. The former is a lush little song that kicks off our playlist this week, setting a mellow tone for later tracks by VeilHymn (a new project featuring Dev Hynes and Starchild), South London’s Cosmo Pyke, and Manchester’s Wedding. But it’s not all chilled out and slack – experimental producer Nathan Fake teams up with Raphaelle from Braids for the hectic “RVK” while Sevdaliza delivers an urgent song written in response to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. 

