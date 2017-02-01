Elliott Smith mural removed to make way for a wine bar

Since Elliott Smith’s death in 2003, a wall on Los Angeles’ West Sunset Boulevard has been a memorial to the artist. The wall was the same one that the late singer-songwriter had stood in front of for the cover of his album Figure 8, with fans often making the pilgrimage to cover it with lyrics and handwritten messages and take photos in front of it. Now, however, it’s been removed – to make way for a wine bar.

Back in November, CoS reported that the mural would be removed to make way for a new venture called Bar Angeles – presumably named after Smith’s song “Angeles” – that would be opening in 2017. Last night, Twitter user Daniel Ralston shared photos of what remains of the wall, which has been cut away to make way for windows. According to CoS’ initial reports, the part of the wall that’s been removed will become a “focal point” of the bar’s interior design.