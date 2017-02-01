Watch Rihanna in ominous new Bates Motel trailer

Rihanna has teased her TV drama debut in a new trailer for Bates Motel, the serialised prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. The singer is set to reprise the role of Marion Crane – originally made famous by Janet Leigh – in the fifth and final season of the series.

The trailer shows Rihanna making her doomed arrival at the Bates’ hotel. She appears in the final seconds of the clip and is seen asking for a room. Viewers are also given a glance of Norman Bates watching her shower through a peephole, in a hint at Crane’s original – now iconic – final scenes.

According to executive producer Kerry Ehrin, Rihanna will play a more fleshed out version of Crane, with the show examining her romantic relationships and final journey to the hotel.

“We’re taking threads of that story and definitely using them so it’s recognisable, it’s just where we go with it is very different,” Ehrin told EW. “It’s tough to be in a situation where you’re in love with a guy, and for whatever reason, he keeps stalling. You still have all this hot sex with him, and he’s saying he loves you, but he’s stalling. The internal story of that, for a woman, is a really interesting one.”

Rihanna is also set to star in this summer’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside Cara Delevigne, as well as next year’s Ocean’s 8.

The new season of Bates Motel will premiere on A&E on February 20. Watch the trailer above.