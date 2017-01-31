Daily Mail uses Section Boyz photo in unrelated gang story
The Australian version of the reactionary newspaper used a photo of the UK rap crew to illustrate a story about gang violence
Last night (January 30), Section Boyz joined Drake on-stage at the O2, one of London’s biggest concert venues. From an onlooker’s perspective, you could say that this is proof of just how far the UK rap crew had come in a relatively short space of time – here was a group of young black men joining one of the world’s most famous musicians on stage without having even signed a record deal. Not for the Daily Mail, though – the Australian edition of the famously reactionary newspaper used a photo of the group to illustrate a totally unrelated article about gang violence.
Section Boyz shared the original photo on Twitter back in October. For Daily Mail Australia’s article, the group’s faces were blurred out, with a headline above them reading, “What’s stopping them from killing you? Victims of Apex Gang say they no longer feel safe in their homes – as Melbourne’s youth crime epidemic soars.”
Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also we told you about last November. #mediawatchpic.twitter.com/SElOW8NU2s— Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) January 31, 2017
The story of the Apex gang describes carjackings, robberies, and break-ins. TV show Media Watch called out the Mail on Twitter, writing, “Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also we told you about last November.” The newspaper has since deleted the images.
Section Boyz responded to the article earlier today, telling Daily Mail Australia that “we are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP”. Check out their tweet below.
@DailyMailAU we are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP— SECTiON BOYZ (@SectionBoyz_) January 31, 2017
