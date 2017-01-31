Daily Mail uses Section Boyz photo in unrelated gang story

Last night (January 30), Section Boyz joined Drake on-stage at the O2, one of London’s biggest concert venues. From an onlooker’s perspective, you could say that this is proof of just how far the UK rap crew had come in a relatively short space of time – here was a group of young black men joining one of the world’s most famous musicians on stage without having even signed a record deal. Not for the Daily Mail, though – the Australian edition of the famously reactionary newspaper used a photo of the group to illustrate a totally unrelated article about gang violence.

Section Boyz shared the original photo on Twitter back in October. For Daily Mail Australia’s article, the group’s faces were blurred out, with a headline above them reading, “What’s stopping them from killing you? Victims of Apex Gang say they no longer feel safe in their homes – as Melbourne’s youth crime epidemic soars.”