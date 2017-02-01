What’s it like to study Kanye West at university?

The artist’s contribution to ‘black excellence’, the queer and political highways he took hip-hop on and the Life of Pablo rapper’s capacity for greatness are just some of the course’s major points, exploring albums such as 808s & Heartbreak, as well as Ye’s run-in with Taylor Swift and PSA about Bush and black people in Hurricane Katrina. The 14-week module includes a syllabus with topics like “I Love Kanye, Or How Critique Slips Into Hate” and “Touch The Sky: When The Aspirant Turns Genius”.

Dr Jeffrey McCune , a professor at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, has begun the “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics” course. Dr McCune teaches in the African and African-American Studies and the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies departments at the college. He hopes to use Kanye as a case study to illustrate the intersections between race, politics, gender, sexuality and culture, with West and hip-hop as his lens.

The figure of Kanye West has proved controversial and complex over his decades-spanning career. Maintaining a vast discography with killer beats and protesting lyrical discourse held in equal measure, his place in the sphere of celebrity and political chess moves – some better received than others – inform the iconography of Kanye as much as his tunes.

What is it about Kanye and the cultural space he inhabits that are interesting for academic study?

Dr Jeffrey McCune: Kanye West has been a cultural force since entering the world of hip-hop. First, as a sound maker, a manufacturer of beats and voices for other artists, then moving into the rap stage. What I am interested in is his ability to really chronicle and model the type of ‘genius within’ all black folks who miraculously survive the social and cultural constraints of the times. Kanye West’s appeal in the mainstream has largely been his insistence on greatness; but, that emphasis means something different for those who live at the margins of our society. Rather than just a sense of hope, Kanye West provides us much language to unpack the complexity of our circumstances. For me, it’s no coincidence that he, like I, grew up in Chicago in the Reagan era – amidst vast poverty and drug-ridden neighborhoods. These spaces, while often shaped as cesspools of crime and decay, were bastions of beauty, genius, and creativity. I particularly am drawn to how this insistence on the greatness even in times of despair works on a macrolevel.

Does engaging with the idea of celebrity and his more controversial moments painted by tabloids, or his own social media, prove at all reductive in considering his work?

Dr Jeffrey McCune: For many, ALL their opinions of Kanye is rooted in personality, rather than product. I think this is fascinating. While we may say that Kanye’s performances in public outweigh his performances on stage, I suggest that the public chooses to hear the dissident performances more than the others. This choice-making, for me, cannot be disaggregated from the many black and brown men and women in our society – who do not receive the generosity of talent over the trivial. Indeed, this tendency to reduce Kanye West, and any human subject, to their error or airing of dirty laundry, is to deny them the rightful consideration of their larger contributions.

“The same manic and narcissist impulses folks say they hate is actually what produced the music which got you through some hard moments, got you over heartbreak, and made the sonic aesthetics that mesmerise even when you don’t fully understand”

What draws you to exploring the ‘black genius’ within popular culture?

Dr Jeffrey McCune: Kanye West is a trendsetter. He uses his platform to innovate and to introduce the public to not only new ways of seeing, but new fashion and new art.

In these times of heightened anti-blackness, it feels as if the focus on the genius within black communities is lost. So much time and energy, and rightfully so, has been spent combatting narratives about black people as criminals and dangerous. However, there has to be space to see more than this. Hip-Hop is often ghettoized as a music of the poor and deviant; never calculated as genius music or an ‘American treasure’. Yet, its sales, its conglomeration of different music and its poetry have attracted more folks globally than any other music of this period. This is not just black music, it is black genius music. For me, it is time that we begin to situate hip-hop, music of folks like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, as game changing, uniquely-voiced, and containing an unmatched dynamism.

How can we challenge the idea of Kanye as a narcissist that’s continually perpetuated?

Dr Jeffrey McCune: First, I have seen no diagnosis – I refuse such labels, in respect to those who have prescribed conditions. Yet, I must admit that it is most clear that Kanye West has quite the ego, and is committed to a certain way of communicating confidence, which has had grave impact on his public identity and image. I believe that there are many ways to challenge this notion. First, there is something to be said for an unrelenting confidence in a world that is constantly critiquing and injuring black people. Second, if he does suffer from mental health struggles, then this is serious and we deserve to not establish him as a ‘jackass’, but rather empathise with the condition. But third, and probably my theoretical approach to this whole ‘manic Kanye’ concern: the same manic and narcissist impulses folks say they hate is actually what produced the music which got you through some hard moments, got you over heartbreak, and made the sonic aesthetics that mesmerise even when you don’t fully understand.