Adwoa Aboah stars in new Sampha video

Sampha has shared the video for his latest track “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano” – the third single to be taken from his upcoming debut album Process.

The Jamie-James Medina-directed clip comes in two different formats. The first is a stripped-back, traditional music video, which sees Sampha play a piano in an empty studio. The second is filmed in 360-degree virtual reality, allowing viewers to see through the eyes of the London singer. Both versions feature appearances from model and activist Adwoa Aboah.

The videos are apparently part of Sampha’s “creative and technological” partnership with YouTube, and are co-produced by Forever Pictures and m ss ng p eces. The single follows on from last year’s singles “Blood On Me” and “Timmy’s Prayer”.

Process will be released on February 3 via Young Turks. Watch the full video above, or check out the virtual reality version here.