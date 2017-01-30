Rihanna responds to Azealia Banks’ anti-immigration remarks
The ANTI singer hit back at the pro-Trump rapper, who singled her and other celebrities out for ‘chastising’ the president following the Muslim ban
With worldwide outrage over Donald Trump’s executive order to block entry to the U.S for people from seven ‘Muslim’ countries, Rihanna was just one of many to speak out. Protests have been challenging the presidential decision to halt its help in placing refugees in major cities and airports where many are being detained. The Bajan singer used Twitter to call Trump an “immoral pig”.
“Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” she tweeted.
In response, Azealia Banks posted a note on Instagram to directly call out the singer (“who isn’t a citizen and can’t vote”, says Banks) and other celebrities that are “chastising” the president, while also voicing her support for the immigration ban. The pro-Trump rapper said Rih and others should “shut up and sit down”, criticising how they were “using their influence to stir the public”.
“Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes,” she wrote. “What makes you think, the (sic) USA is going to enter the Middle East, destroy a bunch of shit and pull out without any real repercussions????”
Banks added: “But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders, I am 100 percent shook about open borders and would be realllllllly scared for myself and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil.”
Rihanna didn’t directly @ Banks, but her response on IG was an indirect hit back. Posting a picture of herself, Rih’s caption included the flag of Barbados and added: “The face you make when you a immigrant”. Her hashtags referred to Banks’ rituals in which she sacrificed chickens: “#stay awayfromthechickens, #iheartnuggets #saveourhens”.
Banks then responded with a series of videos on IG with captions “I'll make you some chicken nuggets Rihanna” and “Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books I beg you.”
Other musicians have also responded to Trump’s immigration ban – Grimes and Sia tweeted that they would match any proven donations made to the Council on American-Islam Relations (CAIR) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Grimes said she would match donations to CAIR up to $10,000 in a note that said “anything helps”. Sia said she would match donations up to $100,000 to the ACLU to “help our queer and immigrant friends.”
