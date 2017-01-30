Rihanna responds to Azealia Banks’ anti-immigration remarks

With worldwide outrage over Donald Trump’s executive order to block entry to the U.S for people from seven ‘Muslim’ countries, Rihanna was just one of many to speak out. Protests have been challenging the presidential decision to halt its help in placing refugees in major cities and airports where many are being detained. The Bajan singer used Twitter to call Trump an “immoral pig”.

“Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” she tweeted.

In response, Azealia Banks posted a note on Instagram to directly call out the singer (“who isn’t a citizen and can’t vote”, says Banks) and other celebrities that are “chastising” the president, while also voicing her support for the immigration ban. The pro-Trump rapper said Rih and others should “shut up and sit down”, criticising how they were “using their influence to stir the public”.

“Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes,” she wrote. “What makes you think, the (sic) USA is going to enter the Middle East, destroy a bunch of shit and pull out without any real repercussions????”