Listen to a Grimes-produced new song by Aristophanes

Aristophanes first came to prominence following her appearance on “Scream”, from Grimes’ 2015 album Art Angels. The Taiwanese rapper has now teamed up with Claire Boucher again for a new song titled “人為機器 (Humans Become Machines)”.

Debuted on Zane Lowe’s show for Beats 1 Radio yesterday, “人為機器 (Humans Become Machines)” comes produced by Grimes, with the Canadian artist also providing additional vocals. It’s the first time that Grimes has produced a track for another artist’s album.

It’s the title track of Aristophanes’ upcoming new mixtape, set for release on February 24. Other collaborators set to appear on the mixtape include Jam City, Will Butler of the Arcade Fire, and 17-year-old producer Kai Whiston. Aristophanes also announced that she’d be heading on tour throughout February and March, including two UK shows in London and Leeds.

Listen to “人為機器 (Humans Become Machines)” above, and check out what Grimes had to say about the song below.