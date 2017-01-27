Dev Hynes launches new group VeilHymn

Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, has released a new song with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & the New Romantic. Titled “Hymn”, the song comes out under the alias VeilHymn, as Brooklyn Vegan report.

Cook and Hynes have a tight relationship: they’ve previously collaborated, and Cook has toured with Blood Orange, Kindness, and Solange. “Hymn” features Cook on vocals, with Hynes acting as producer.

There’s no word on whether any more new music will be forthcoming, but for the time being, listen to “Hymn” below.