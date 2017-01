This week’s playlist kicks off with a slinky Rizzla remix of R&B star Dawn Richard before taking in new music by funk fiend Thundercat (featuring the legendary Kenny Loggins), Canadian house producer Jacques Greene, and Irish rapper Rejjie Snow. Elsewhere, Joey Bada$$ turns up with an anti-Trump anthem, originally released on the day of the new president’s inaguration, and Glaswegian producer Inkke reveals a beat-less instrumental grime track.

Listen to the playlist below.