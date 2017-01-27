Missy Elliott shares surprise video for ‘I’m Better’

Missy Elliott has dropped the video for “I’m Better” – a futuristic, underwater epic. It’s her first solo track since last year’s “Pep Rally”, and the first official video since “WTF (Where They From)” in 2015.

“Bruce Lee on the beat, I don't compete with none of these geeks, I just rant like I'm Kanye,” she raps while a pack of dancers interact with their post-apocalyptic hip-hop sci-fi world. Lamb also features on the track, and the video is co-directed by Dave Meyers and Elliott.

The artist also released a sneak preview announcing a documentary for later in 2017. “She came out and just completely blew people away,” Pharrell says in the clip, with Busta Rhymes also singing her praises.

While her last studio album was 2005’s The Cookbook, this is yet another hint that a Missy epic is coming, having made some vague promises of larger material back in 2015.

Watch the video for “I’m Better” below, as well as a clip from the upcoming documentary.