Anohni announces new Paradise EP, shares title track

The five-track EP will be released on March 17 via Rough Trade Records. Listen to the title track above, or read Anohni’s full statement about the project below.

Paradise is set to be the companion EP to last year’s critically acclaimed Hopelessness, and will apparently aim to “support activist conversations” and “disrupt assumptions about popular music.” Tracks include “Paradise”, “Jesus Will Kill You”, “You Are My Enemy”, “Ricochet” and “She Doesn’t Mourn Her Loss”.

Anohni is teaming up with Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke again for a brand new EP, titled Paradise. The singer announced the news today, along with the record’s title track (playable above).

STATEMENT FROM ANOHNI

Her gentle touch

My Father's Hands

Rest on my Throat

"Our new leaders hope to crush our spirits and expedite ecocide in the name of virulent progress, consumerism and false security. Like Jihadis, many capitalists and Christians compulsively seek to facilitate a righteous "holy war", or apocalypse.



For millennia, Men have enslaved women and attempted to appropriate female creative power, re-casting themselves as gods and creators. This assault continues today in the forms of ruthless wealth and mineral extraction, genetic engineering, mass surveillance and war mongering.

But as Donald Trump and his cabinet now demonstrate, the skills encouraged in men by their biologies and the tools that boys master in the playground have not equipped them to deal with the unprecedented global crisis we are now facing.

Mothers, your sons are trapped in a nightmare; they are not capable of responsibly negotiating the destructive agency that they now wield.

More profound even than a crime against humanity, fathers and sons now compulsively prepare to commit ecocide, in a final and irreversible assault upon creation itself.

Only an intervention by women around the world, with their innate knowledge of interdependency, deep listening, empathy and self-sacrifice, could possibly alter our species' desperate course."