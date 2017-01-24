Courtney Love responds to Donald Trump with #alternativefact

Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer made some pretty big (and very false) claims about the crowd gathered at the inauguration event, stating that it “was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”. It’s pretty hard to argue this given that footage from Obama’s inauguration in 2009 show a gathering three times the size of the 2017 event.

Sean Spicer – or ‘BITCH’ as Cher fondly called him – was defended by Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. “You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving – Sean Spicer, our press secretary – gave alternative facts," she said.

Merriam Webster’s dictionary weighed in on Conway’s rationale with the true definition of the word ‘fact’. Planned Parenthood also tweeted to weigh in on the Trump administration’s attempt to obstruct the truth. The votes are in: alternative facts are, in fact, false. Lies. Deceit.

Courtney Love was also swift to react to the rickety interpretation of the reality, tweeting sarcastic ‘alternative facts’ about herself. The Hole singer and guitarist, who released the first album of the punk outfit , Pretty on the Inside, back in 1991, wrote: “My name is Courtney Love, I was born with that name in 1992”.

“I mostly remind people of Grace Kelly or Jackie O. with my manners and polish…” Love tweeted. She also called upon other alternative facts about herself like the fact she’s never touched drugs or cigarettes ever, and that she studied Japanese history at Yale. Love also drew attention to her operatic, Rene Fleming-sounding vocals and penchant for trap and ancient Latin.