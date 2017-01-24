Courtney Love responds to Donald Trump with #alternativefact
Fronting Hole, reading Japanese history at Yale and competent fluency in ancient Greek: the musician makes a dig at the Trump administration’s penchant for eschewing the truth
Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer made some pretty big (and very false) claims about the crowd gathered at the inauguration event, stating that it “was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”. It’s pretty hard to argue this given that footage from Obama’s inauguration in 2009 show a gathering three times the size of the 2017 event.
Sean Spicer – or ‘BITCH’ as Cher fondly called him – was defended by Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. “You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving – Sean Spicer, our press secretary – gave alternative facts," she said.
Merriam Webster’s dictionary weighed in on Conway’s rationale with the true definition of the word ‘fact’. Planned Parenthood also tweeted to weigh in on the Trump administration’s attempt to obstruct the truth. The votes are in: alternative facts are, in fact, false. Lies. Deceit.
Courtney Love was also swift to react to the rickety interpretation of the reality, tweeting sarcastic ‘alternative facts’ about herself. The Hole singer and guitarist, who released the first album of the punk outfit , Pretty on the Inside, back in 1991, wrote: “My name is Courtney Love, I was born with that name in 1992”.
“I mostly remind people of Grace Kelly or Jackie O. with my manners and polish…” Love tweeted. She also called upon other alternative facts about herself like the fact she’s never touched drugs or cigarettes ever, and that she studied Japanese history at Yale. Love also drew attention to her operatic, Rene Fleming-sounding vocals and penchant for trap and ancient Latin.
my name is Courtney Love, I was born with that name in 1992 #alternativefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
I mostly remind people of Grace Kelly or Jackie O. with my manners and polish.... #alternativefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
I've NEVER done any drugs in my life nor have I ever swore in public nor smoked a cigarette #alternativefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
I went to Yale and majored in Japanese history and I love trap music #alternatvefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
I have perfect pitch and the general consensus is that my vocals sound like an opera trained singer Rene Fleming perhaps #alternativefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
I am schooled in the classics and speak Greek and ancient Latin fluently #alternativefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
I am 5'2" and my measurements are exactly the same as Marilyn Monroes at her prime #alternativefact— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017
