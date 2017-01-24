How post-Soviet pop found its own power

Russia’s complicated political history has always made it hard for musical trends to have staying power. Soviet pop, for example, was precision engineered to promote the communist lifestyle, but it lost its appeal as more carefree western tunes started seeping into the ears and minds of the Russian youth. Once the Soviet Union was dissolved completely, a whole new era of pop music began in earnest, almost immediately rendering Soviet ideas (including music) outdated. All of a sudden, Russian artists had to compete with world-renowned acts and fight for their slots on radio and television. The production, lyrics, and overall appeal had to be taken to a whole new level, leaving no time for musicians to wrap their heads around how they’d keep ‘the Russian spirit’ intact.

In the mid-2000s, a wave of internet-driven indie musicians in Russia drew their biggest influence from the 1980s – or rather, western culture’s portrayal of the 80s. Bands like Tesla Boy and Pompeya looked, sounded, and performed like their childhood heroes; all they needed were leather jackets, synthesizers, and the ability to downplay their Russian accents when they were singing in English. But it was only possible to pursue nostalgia for so long, and soon it was left up to younger artists to modernise Russia’s legacy.

Stalin’s regime quite literally killed much of Russia’s cultural landscape in the first half of the 20th century, and the wave of globalisation that hit after the fall of the Soviet Union made it even harder for the country to develop its own artistic language. Today, though, it’s precisely this history that many young musicians are exploring. The artists on this list were born on the brink of the Soviet Union’s disintegration, meaning all of them grew up listening to an eclectic mix of Western pop, Russian rock, Soviet Estrada music, and a distant echo of Slavic folk. With such a range of ingredients, the music can end up being as eccentric as you want it to be.

From trap-dated Orthodox chants to a fictional foul-mouthed Soviet poet, these Russian and Ukrainian acts prove that they can be inspired by Slavic chic and Soviet swag without the vodka-loving balalaika-playing bears clichés.

ANTOHA MC

To a westerner, ‘classic Soviet cinema’ usually refers to heavyweights like Sergei Eisenstein and Andrei Tarkovsky – but Russians themselves have slightly different cinematic staples. One of the most beloved characters in Russian cinema is Shurik, played by Aleksandr Demiyanenko, who appeared in three comedies by Leonid Gaidai in the mid-1960s. A happy-go-lucky student who always ends up in some sort of trouble (from creating a time-travel machine to preventing the kidnapping of a female friend), Shurik was the Russian equivalent of Archie or any other boy-next-door archetype, and getting familiar with the imaginary of the Soviet do-gooder is vital to understanding the appeal of Moscow’s rising hip hop star Antoha MC. ‘I don’t get it – is he always like that, or is he in character?’ is a common reaction Antoha MC gets on his official page on social media monster vKontakte. Antoha stands out, and it’s not just the felt boots he wears on stage we’re talking about. He plays, perhaps subconsciously, with the illusive romanticism of the Soviet era and leaves an impression of a well-behaved student which, in modern Russian culture, is pretty much the most rebellious thing you can be. Armed with a trumpet, hypnotic hip hop beats, and everlasting themes of homeland, productivity, love, and unity, Antoha MC’s army keeps on growing.