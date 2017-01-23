Are Elastica getting back together?

Britpop legends Elastica may be set to reform after 20 years apart, according to series of social media posts.

The group, who split up in 2001 after just two albums, were pictured at Abbey Road Studios in London at the end of last week. In a tweet, studio mastering engineer Sean Magee revealed that he had “cut a record for Elastica”, and added that the group hadn’t seen each other for 20 years. “It's great to be there when moments like that happen,” he wrote. “It was just a nice moment to witness.”

Lead singer Justinne Frischmann was not spotted at the recording studio, which means that – for now – new Elastica material is unlikely. Magee went on the clarify that he had just worked on a “re-issue” for the group.

In an interview last year, Frischmann – who now works as an artist – admitted that she “had no desire to make music.”

“I really feel I’ve found my medium (with painting),” Frischmann told the Guardian. “Also I think I’m a socially anxious person. I kind of deal with it but actually I’m really happy on my own. When I’m in the studio and things are unfolding and exciting I have that feeling that I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. I don’t think I ever really had that with music, it always felt like a rollercoaster ride and there was going to be a horrible smash.”