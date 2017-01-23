Rihanna attends Women’s March, dabs in front of Trump Tower

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of people from across the world took to the streets for a politically charged Women’s March. The demonstration, which took place in around 616 cities, was a reaction to the sexism that has been sweeping through modern politics in recent months. Although not officially against Donald Trump, the march was staged a day after his inauguration, and ended up being infiltrated by people who were angry about his misogynistic campaign and backward approach to women’s rights.

The main march took place on Washington D.C’s National Mall, with an estimated 500,000 in attendance (nearly double the amount of people who turned up for the previous day’s inauguration). While Trump struggled to secure celebrities and artists to perform at his swearing in, the feminist demonstration had the opposite problem. Alicia Keys, Lena Dunham and Madonna were all spotted in Washington campaigning against the Republican, with Janelle Monae and Maxwell performing at the event.

The sister protests that took place across the other U.S cities also drew in some impressive names. Grimes was spotted patrolling Portland, Miley Cyrus was seen in LA, and Yoko Ono was marching in New York. Rihanna, who was pro-Hillary Clinton before the election, was also captured dabbing outside Manhattan’s Trump Tower. “So proud to be a woman!!” she wrote on Instagram. “So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!”

