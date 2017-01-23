Frank Ocean calls out Donald Trump and his ‘struggle speech’

In a new Tumblr post, Frank Ocean has spoken out to trash Donald Trump and his weak inauguration event, while also writing words of support for Barack Obama.

“I’m really excited for the inauguration crowd numbers to come in. Don’t cook the books either, Donald. We all know your event was dry,” the Blonde singer wrote. The Trump administration has been at odds with the majority of news outlets over the size of the crowds attending the inauguration.

He added: “No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat ‘majestic or peaceful transition of power,’ the world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets.”

The musician also used the note to address the now-former president Obama. “Barack, we love you, but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career,” Ocean continued. “The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.”

Ocean previously voiced support for Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes.

Over the weekend, artists such as Rihanna, Andre 3000 and Grimes came out to protest with millions of others across the world in defiance of the new Trump presidency.