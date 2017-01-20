Watch the trailer for Flying Lotus’s first film
It looks fucked up tbh
Ella Wills
The trailer for Flying Lotus’s first feature film is out and it’s trippy – think skin diseases, bulging eyeballs and unidentifiable creatures, set to a delightful musical score.
While the hallucinogenic trailer is hard to follow, the film, titled Kuso, is scored by artists including Aphex Twin, Thundercat and Kamasi Washington, along with new music from the producer-director's alter-ego Captain Murphy. The multi-instrumental musician is no stranger to producing scores – he recently set the music to Shia LeBeouf’s LoveTrue.
According to Deadline, the film takes place in “the aftermath of Los Angeles’ worst quake nightmare, broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, travel between screens and between aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survivors”.
In August, the producer, real name Steve Ellison, tweeted: “The idea behind ‘Kuso’ is a simple one. It’s pretty much everything I’m afraid of”.
There's like a 2 albums of music and sound design in Kuso. @KamasiW@Thundercat@cockspit@Busdriverr@nikalotta Aphex twin @xCaptainMurphyx— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) January 12, 2017
Kuso, which FlyLo directed under the pseudonym “steve”, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 21 January. The film, co-written by David Firth and Zach Fax and produced by Eddie Alcazar, stars legendary funk musician George Clinton, Tim Heidecker of Tim & Eric and comedian Hannibal Buress.
The producer announced the feature film’s release on Twitter, after airing his short film Royal at the Sundance NEXT film festival last August. The gruesome short, which the musician-turned-director dubbed “definitely not for the kiddies”, was part of this larger feature film project that he tweeted he had been “steady filming low key”.
There are no current plans to release the film,which was produced independently, after Sundance. However, FlyLo tweeted that he hopes to secure a deal from the festival.
Kuso is truly independent. There were no studios involved so we had to make our own infrastructure and new company.— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) January 11, 2017
Honestly. Tell everyone about it so we can get a great distribution deal and I can put the album out too. https://t.co/RMcLdPyiqH— FLYLO (@flyinglotus) January 12, 2017
