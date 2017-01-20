Watch the trailer for Flying Lotus’s first film

The trailer for Flying Lotus’s first feature film is out and it’s trippy – think skin diseases, bulging eyeballs and unidentifiable creatures, set to a delightful musical score.

While the hallucinogenic trailer is hard to follow, the film, titled Kuso, is scored by artists including Aphex Twin, Thundercat and Kamasi Washington, along with new music from the producer-director's alter-ego Captain Murphy. The multi-instrumental musician is no stranger to producing scores – he recently set the music to Shia LeBeouf’s LoveTrue.

According to Deadline, the film takes place in “the aftermath of Los Angeles’ worst quake nightmare, broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, travel between screens and between aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survivors”.

In August, the producer, real name Steve Ellison, tweeted: “The idea behind ‘Kuso’ is a simple one. It’s pretty much everything I’m afraid of”.