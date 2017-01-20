Kanye is not American enough to perform at the inauguration
In the spirit of keeping things American, the American-born and American-raised rapper was not included in the lineup. Sad!
“How many of us, how many jealous? Real friends. It's not many of us, we smile at each other, but how many honest? Trust issues,” Kanye West once sung. Perhaps it was a premonition.
Back in December, the rapper met with Donald Trump after revealing that he would’ve voted for the Republican. At the time, details on what they discussed were vague. According to Trump, it was simply a little talk about “life”, as the pair had been “friends for a long time”. However, West later clarified that the pair met to discuss “multicultural issues”.
This discussion may have fallen on deaf ears. As Trump gears up to become leader of the free world, his team have been scrambling around looking for talent for his inauguration. While Obama booked Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder, Trump has failed to book anyone remotely well-known (not even X-Factor UK 2010’s runner-up). And it appears that he’d rather settle on the Mormon Tabernacle Choir than ask his “great” friend Kanye – because, unfortunately, the rapper is “not American” enough.
According to Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, the inauguration is not the venue for a Kanye show. He told CNN that the Atlanta-born, Chicago-raised, California-based rapper was not included as the lineup is to be “typically and traditionally American”. The same lineup that Michael Flatley, who is born to Irish immigrant parents and known for Irish dancing, is to be included in.
While Barrack doesn’t explicitly say what makes acts like Flatley more American than West, Twitter users are hazarding a guess that it may have something to do with race.
I guess he’ll just have to watch the inauguration on a live stream like the rest of us.
