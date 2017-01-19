Gorillaz return with politically-charged ‘Hallelujah Money’
The virtual band’s new song features UK poet Benjamin Clementine and explores themes of ‘power, big business, and humanity’
After months of teasing, Gorillaz have a brand new song, “Hallelujah Money”. The track features UK artist, poet, and Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine, and it arrives just a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration. The song explores themes of “power, big business, and humanity”, according to a press release, with references to wall-building, big money, and power in its lyrics.
“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me,” says the band’s (fictional) bassist Murdoc Niccals in a statement. “That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”
While you wait for Gorillaz to finish writing the follow-up to their last ‘proper’ studio album, 2010’s Plastic Beach, revist our feature exploring their exhaustive backstory and the fictional universe they built for themselves. Otherwise, watch the video for “Hallelujah Money” above, and check out its lyrics below.
“Hallelujah Money”
Here is our tree
That primitively grows
When we go to bed
Scare crows from the Far a-East
Come to eat its tender fruits
I have thought that the
Best way to protect our tree
Is by building walls
Walls like unicorns in full glory and galore
Even stronger than the walls of Jericho
Be glad then my friend
That in a few
We shall reap abundantly
What we’d always dreamt of havin
Enough of the starvin
It is love
That is the root of all evil
Not our tree
And thank you my friend
For trusting me
Hallelujah Money
Hallelujah Money
How will we know
When the morning comes
We are still humanz.
How will we know?
How will we dream?
How will we love?
How will we know?
Don’t worry my friend
If this be the end
Then so shall it be
Until we say so
Nothing will move
Ah, don’t worry
It is not against our morals
It’s legally tender
Touch my friend
What the whole world, and whole beasts of nations desire: power
Hallelujah Money
Cross the chemtrail sun
Hallelujah Money
