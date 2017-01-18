Watch Willow Smith’s lullaby-like cover of Joanna Newsom

Known for dancing to her own eclectic beat, past Dazed cover star Willow Smith has unexpectedly – but beautifully – taken on Joanna Newsom’s “The Book Of Right-On”.

Her cover of Newson’s track from the 2004 debut Milk-Eyed Mender falls over two short clips on Facebook and IG. One sees Smith singing and playing guitar alone, another on a small stage.

Smith dropped her single “November 9th” last year, and additionally got together on a whimsical track with Michael Cera titled “twentyfortyeight 2.0”. The musician most recently released a self-produced a project called Mellifluous, with tunes such as “Cave Wall,” “Little Shard,” and “Need to Know”.

Listen to her covers below.