Women of colour can now contribute to a Solange syllabus

The back-end of last year saw Solange Knowles’ A Seat at the Table take its rightful place as one of 2016’s best albums.

Not content with listening to “Cranes in the Sky” at full volume and using multiple hair clips to embellish their luxurious wealth of curls, fans of the album have now decided that it should be immortalised in an online syllabus. The resource, which is currently under construction, will allow women of colour to delve into works that encourage the same introspection that made Solange’s album so relatable.

‘A Seat at the Table Syllabus: The Truths of Young Women of Color’ will use the 21-track album as a catalyst to pull together works that accurately reflect the experiences of race and womanhood. The curators wrote: “At the beginning this new year, and as we witness the inauguration of a new president we invite young women of colour, ages 16-30, to have a seat at the table by helping us collect the texts, music, and visual art that speak to our experiences.”

Curators including Melissa Harris-Perry, Wake Forest University students, and scholars call for texts, music and art that embody shaping your ethnic identity and resisting racism, understanding gender and sexuality, self-care and materials for younger girls in elementary school.

This isn’t the first time the works of a Knowles sister has taken a leap from entertainment to academia. Rutgers University offers a “Politicising Beyonce” class, which dissected the whole Lemonade album.

For more info about how to contribute to the online syllabus and take a seat at the woke table, the website is now allowing submissions.