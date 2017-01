This week’s playlist kicks off with a new anti-Trump song by CocoRosie, featuring a guest turn from friend and previous collaborator ANOHNI, before launching into a techno lullaby by Kelly Lee Owens and Jenny Hval, a new wave-evoking song by NON Records’ Farai, and atmospherics from Corbin aka Spooky Black. Finally there’s a version of Alexis Taylor’s “Repair Man” featuring Green Gartside of cult 80s pop band Scritti Politti.

Listen to the playlist below.