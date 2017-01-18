Listen back to our Radar Radio show with Mumdance

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we invited UK producer Mumdance down to the studio. We play new music by The Internet’s Syd, up-and-coming NYC singer Dounia, mutant footwork producer Jlin, while Mumdance talks working between genres and producing a ‘power ballad’ with R&B artist Dawn Richard.

Mumdance also plays “Cafe del Mar”, a new track with Logos taken from the forthcoming Weightless Volume 2 compilation. The release, due out January 27, also features additional music from Fis, Shapednoise, Sharp Veins, Inkke, and Yamaneko exploring the concept of ‘weightless’ instrumental club music.

Stream the show below and download here, and follow Dazed and Radar Radio on Twitter for updates on our next edition.