The K-Pop songs you need to hear this month

Whether you’re a serious fan or a curious newcomer, discover a monthly roundup of new releases from South Korea. From K-Pop to hip hop and everything in between, gorge yourself on all that’s new.

Just because it’s January and everyone is hibernating, that doesn’t mean the K-Pop machine has slown down. Now that award ceremonies are winding down and the notorious ‘gayos’ (end-of-year televised concerts put on by the big TV networks) with their moments of triumphant performances yet generally shambolic production are done, it’s time for a fresh batch of releases.

Last August we wrote about GRAYE in this column, and it was good to see the electronic producer’s output ramp up exponentially as 2016 came to end. He spent his time working with 75A on some dreamy R&B-influenced electronica, producing warped vocals and icy beats for female vocalist Jvcki Wai’s EXPOSURE EP and taking a creative director role with previous collaborator CIFKA for her debut EP Intelligensia, which includes the beautiful, Björk-esque “My Ego”.

But what would a new year be without at least one oh-no-they-didn’t moment? VIXX rapper Ravi came through with the overwrought and unmemorable “Bomb”, which saw him styled up like Zico on fashion steroids with a Fatman Scoop-esque chorus – even a snappy feature slot from San E couldn’t alleviate this misfire. AOA also began the year on the wrong foot, releasing two singles (“Bing, Bing” and “Excuse Me”), both of which failed to match their previous successes and set rumours alight that they would disband. Meanwhile, Hello Venus continued their odd habit of making an inferior attempt at another girl group’s hit sound just a few months later, this time mining Mamamoo’s jazzy cabaret vibe for “Mysterious”.

The most fun came from Cosmic Girls’ MV (music video) for “I Wish”, which resembled nothing short of an explosion in a Lisa Frank factory and provided breezy bubblegum pop to cheer up the winter-trodden soul. And Blackjacks (the nickname given to girl group 2NE1’s fandom) managed to lift their mourning veils at the news that the girls would release a farewell single at the end of the January called (wait for it) “Goodbye”. Warn your tear ducts.

NCT 127 – “LIMITLESS”

Although debuting last year as a seven-piece, NCT 127 have added new members (Doyoung and Johnny) for this creatively muddled comeback, which – perhaps to widen the group’s appeal – veers away from distinctive previous single “Fire Truck” to resemble sections of labelmate EXO's “Overdose” and “Wolf”, with a chorus not dissimilar to the rearranged version of “Black Pearl”. The deja vu is made all the more obvious because “Limitless” is actually limited in its range, a chorus-centric song that hangs off short, addictive bursts of densely packed harmonies and pleasingly unsettling effects, but falls to the wayside elsewhere, despite having a number of strong singers to play with.

If you can stomach the jittery camera work, the performance MV is the more exciting visual, the punchy choreography giving a welcome acceleration to the song’s laggy middle, while the ‘Rough’ version resembles a fashion film mixed with found footage. It’s ambitious, yet it’s confused as to what it’s doing or what it wants to be: it's beautiful, creepy, and expertly crafted one minute, then derivative and amateurish the next. NCT 127 has copious potential, as the six track Limitless mini-album deftly demonstrates, but refining their identity (and never again dreadlocking the members’ hair) should be a priority.