Anohni teams up with CocoRosie for new track trashing Trump

Art-pop band CocoRosie have collaborated with Anohni for a new protest track criticising president-elect Donald Trump.

Released in the days before Trump’s inauguration, “Smoke ‘Em Out”, according to an official statement “welcomes the new character who will be occupying the White House with a mob of women and children armed with forks and knives. In the wake of this unnatural disaster, we feel a call to rise, shout, and burn the house down. The future is female.”

The American duo and past Dazed cover star affirms the dire need for “participation during these turbulent yet invigorating times”, joining a host of musicians making anti-Trump tracks. CocoRosie also shared a poem written by band member Bianca Casady.

Listen to the track and read the poem below.