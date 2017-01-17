Watch Blood Orange play a 40-minute set in the mountains

Dev Hynes brought dancers, cello arrangements and tracks from his last three albums to his performance from Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains

MusicNews

Back in November, Blood Orange – the moniker of singer-songwriter Dev Hynes – performed live in Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains for the Boiler Room Weekender. As if to transport people from the dreary confines of mid-January, Boiler Room have now shared a video of the entire set online. 

Beginning with a gorgeous cello arrangement and culminating with a stripped back cover of “Nobody's Fault But Mine”, the ethereal 40-minute set encompasses piano, dancers and musical highlights from throughout the Blood Orange discography – including last year's Freetown Sound.

Watch the hypnotic set in full above. 

