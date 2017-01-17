Watch Blood Orange play a 40-minute set in the mountains

Back in November, Blood Orange – the moniker of singer-songwriter Dev Hynes – performed live in Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains for the Boiler Room Weekender. As if to transport people from the dreary confines of mid-January, Boiler Room have now shared a video of the entire set online.

Beginning with a gorgeous cello arrangement and culminating with a stripped back cover of “Nobody's Fault But Mine”, the ethereal 40-minute set encompasses piano, dancers and musical highlights from throughout the Blood Orange discography – including last year's Freetown Sound.

Watch the hypnotic set in full above.