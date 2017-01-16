Hear Solange break down her spellbinding ‘Cranes in the Sky’

Solange is the latest artist to appear on Song Exploder, a podcast hosted by Hrishikesh Hirway that sees musicians break down one of their most famous tracks in forensic detail. Previous guests have included Grimes and Björk, with Solange’s entry seeing the R&B star discussing “Cranes in the Sky”, a highlight from last year’s her A Seat At The Table and Dazed’s #5 song of 2016.

Solange explains how she received an early sketch of the song’s instrumental from producer Raphael Saadiq after recording her 2008 debut Sol-Angel And The Hadley St. Dreams. “I immediately had this really strong reaction,” she explains, before playing an acapella of the track’s opening bars. Later, she explains how how the song title came about (from seeing actual ‘cranes in the sky’ above her in Miami from the city’s real estate developments) and recording the song’s early vocal drafts in Jamaica in a house infested with cockroaches.

Listen to the episode below, and subscribe to Song Exploder here.