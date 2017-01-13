Listen to The xx’s latest album, I See You

The xx have dropped their third studio album, titled I See You. The 10-track LP includes previously released singles “On Hold”, which was their first musical output in three years, and “Say Something Loving”.

Just prior to the release, the London band livestreamed rehearsals of tracks from the album.

I See You is the follow-up to the 2012 LP Coexist. The trio’s first studio album xx came out in 2009.

The group’s label, Young Turks, described the latest release as “more outward-looking, open and expansive” album, which represents “a new era for the London trio”.

In a previous note on Instagram, the group wrote about their time spent recording. “It’s been a while but you’ve been on our minds!” they wrote. “...it feels so good to be together making new music.”

The xx will kick off their world tour next month. Stream I See You below.