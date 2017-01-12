Watch Sia tap the tackiness of the 80s in new music video

Sia has shared a dazzlingly 80s video for her latest single, “Move Your Body”.

The video sees a young dancer, a seemingly new muse, in the familiar Sia black and white bob wig and a black mask, dancing around an American mall. Couples and families pose against sparkling and sunset backdrop strips in standard 80s ensembles: puffy pink Material Girl-esque dresses, big hair, sequined American flag jackets and lots of denim included.

The track from the musician’s This Is Acting album taps club beats and Sia’s soaring vocals. “Move Your Body” was reportedly originally written for Shakira, and was mixed by Norwegian producer Alan Walker.

Watch the energetic video below.