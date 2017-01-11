Watch the first trailer for St. Vincent’s horror film

Just after unveiling her custom guitar, Annie Clark aka St. Vincent has revealed the trailer for her upcoming horror film XX.

XX is an anthology split into four parts, with each section helmed by different directors. Clark’s film, titled The Birthday Party, stars New Zealand actor Melanie Lynskey, and its creepy imagery can be glimpsed briefly in the new trailer.

The film exclusively features female stars and directors. The other filmmakers involved include Roxanne Benjamin (who, besides co-writing The Birthday Party with Clark, also directs a segment called Don’t Fall), Karyn Kusama (Her Only Living Son) and Jovanka Vuckovic (The Box).

XX will be available on-demand, on iTunes, and in selected cinemas from February 17, according to Spin. Watch the trailer above.