Our new playlist kicks off with shoegaze legends Slowdive’s first song in 22 years before covering tracks by Canadian pop experimentalist Lydia Ainsworth and Fuck Buttons member Blanck Mass, both taken from their respective recently-announced albums. There are also some big collaborations: Alicia Keys and Kaytranada on “Sweet F’in Love”, Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood on “Tears On Fire”, and Mr. Tophat and Robyn on “Right Time”.

