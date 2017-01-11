A look at St Vincent’s guitar line with ‘room for breasts’

St Vincent is launching her Ernie Ball MusicMan guitar line in March, designed with the features of a woman’s body in mind.

As previously reported, the guitar is lighter – weighing in at seven pounds – making it easier for those with smaller frames. Annie Clark described it herself as “ergonomic, lightweight and sleek”, with “room for a breast. Or Two”. The body design also cuts in a way to show off the player’s waist.

The guitar also comes with “an African mahogany body, Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo, gunstock oil and hand-rubbed rosewood neck and fingerboard, St. Vincent inlays, Schaller locking tuners, 5-way pick up selector with custom configuration and 3-mini humbuckers.”

Speaking with Guitar World last year, the “Digital Witness” singer explained the struggle she faced with a range of guitar brands. “For me a guitar that is not too heavy is really important because I’m not a very big person,” she said. “I can't even play a Sixties Strat or Seventies Les Paul. I would need to travel with a chiropractor on tour in order to play those guitars.”

Clark added: “This is a very light guitar and the weight is redistributed so that it has a thin waist. I was always finding when I was playing onstage and wearing various stage outfits the guitar would cut across one of the best features of the female body, which is your waist. I carry my guitar pretty high so I had to make all of these costumes based on the fact that you wouldn’t be able to see if I had a waist or not. I wanted to make something that looked good and not just on a woman, but any person.”

The musician recently made an appearance on the cover of Guitar World alongside one of her guitars. Wearing a t-shirt with a bikini design, Clark also used the cover to draw attention to the magazine’s history of putting women mostly wearing bikinis on the front of their issues. “I did a quick Google search of women on the cover, and all I really saw were girls in bikinis holding guitars like they’ve never held a guitar before,” she said. “I started thinking about that and just wanted to make my own absurdist comment on it. I couldn’t really let it slide without poking a bit of fun and taking the piss a little!”

Available in a variety of colours including custom St Vincent blue, the musician has dubbed her polaris white version the Thin White Duke, after the late David Bowie.

St Vincent’s guitar line is available for pre-order and will be officially released on March 3.