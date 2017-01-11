Celebrating the electrifying energy of sound system culture

From the outskirts of Kingston town, to basements in Bow and bass-vibrating dancefloors of Helsinki, sound system culture has blossomed with earth-spanning, multi-genre warping influence across several decades. The DIY beats and lyrical backflips presented to crowds gathering in parish halls and living rooms alike have crafted music as we consume it today.

‘Blues’ parties pumped all night long through the 50s and 60s as West Indians settled in west London. The acid-tongued fast chat spat by the Spartan-like Saxon, a Lewisham-based sound system home to the likes of Tippa Irie and Papa Levi, became a prominent aspect of their 80s movement, while Jah Shaka championed the spiritual roots reggae sound in the south of the capital. Later, Wiley and the Roll Deep crew cast the pivotal sound of grime in bedrooms, basements, pirate radio station hubs and clashes in E3. The sound systems of Bristol, London and elsewhere in the UK proved groundbreaking.

And of course, there’s Popcaan and the Unruly crew pushing Jamaica’s burgeoning modern talent to make their dubplates more unorthodox, the clashes more off-beat. The beating heart of Jamaica lives in the DIY culture birthed by cutthroat producers, selectors and sound system owners like Prince Buster and Studio One’s Coxsone Dodd.

Outlook is the Croatian festival championing the legacy and future of sound systems across the world. Now celebrating their tenth year, they’re bringing together their orchestra and the scene’s biggest MCs, vocalists and producers that drove hip-hop, reggae, dubstep and more.

Here, we ask some of those pivotal figures for a peek at the culture through their eyes. Jehst, the English rapper and founder of hip-hop label YNR Productions, Outlook’s founder Noah Ball, the giant reggae producer Mad Professor, Outlook Orchestra’s Ruby Wood, Jamaican reggae legend Dawn Penn and garage and grime godfather Killa P. They take us through the tracks that define the sound system culture and community they know and love.

JEHST

“THE ORIGINAL WAY” – BOOGIE DOWN PRODUCTIONS

“I was thinking about Coxsone, King Tubby, Joe Gibbs, Lee Scratch Perry, Scientist – the true originators of the sound system ‘sound’ as we know it – and this hip-hop track from 1992 just jumped in to my head. It opens with KRS screaming out ‘I'm a DJ – I need vinyl!’ then drops into a classic dub sample (which I won't name here!) before turning into a raw breakbeat with KRS and Freddie Foxx passing a dusty mic back an forth. It sums up so much of what sound system culture is all about and epitomises how the sound system culture of Kingston, Jamaica directly gave birth to Hip Hop in The Bronx, New York – and continues to shape and influence it's growth to this day.” – Jehst