Preview a benefit album for the victims of the Oakland fire

Last month, a fire broke out at the DIY venue Ghost Ship in Oakland, California, resulting in the death of 36 people, many of them part of the city’s underground music and arts scene. Later this month, a new compilation will be released to benefit the victims of the fire, with songs by Róisín Murphy, YACHT, Daphni and Owen Pallett all featured.

The compilation, titled Lives Through Magic, is curated by Kris Peterson (former label manager of DFA Records), and includes artists who have “performed in, lived in, and truly loved DIY spaces”, according to Pitchfork. All proceeds from the compilation will be split between the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts and the Trans Assistance Project.