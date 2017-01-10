Preview a benefit album for the victims of the Oakland fire
Róisín Murphy, Daphni, Owen Pallett and other artists who’ve ‘performed in, lived in, and truly loved DIY spaces’ appear on the charity release
Last month, a fire broke out at the DIY venue Ghost Ship in Oakland, California, resulting in the death of 36 people, many of them part of the city’s underground music and arts scene. Later this month, a new compilation will be released to benefit the victims of the fire, with songs by Róisín Murphy, YACHT, Daphni and Owen Pallett all featured.
The compilation, titled Lives Through Magic, is curated by Kris Peterson (former label manager of DFA Records), and includes artists who have “performed in, lived in, and truly loved DIY spaces”, according to Pitchfork. All proceeds from the compilation will be split between the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts and the Trans Assistance Project.
peep the list of artists appearing on Lives Through Magic and please stay tuned for the preorder at 1pm today :) pic.twitter.com/ekDZNcdGXM— Lives Through Magic (@livesthrumagic) January 9, 2017
“This compilation has been birthed due to a tragic event, but I do not want the compilation to be a souvenir of a tragedy,” Peterson said in a statement. “I am instead aiming for a positive document of the beauty that exists in the minds, bodies, and spirits of our small, but global community.”
Lives Through Magic is out on January 29 – it can be previewed below and pre-ordered here. Revisit our article ‘Why DIY creative spaces like Oakland are so precious’, as well as our tribute to Cherushii, a DJ/producer who passed away in the fire.
