Frank Ocean voices support for Meryl Streep’s Trump speech

Frank Ocean has come out in of support of Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, which saw the actress call out Donald Trump for his “heartbreaking” and “disrespectful” behaviour.

The famously elusive singer shared a note – reading simply “SAY IT, MERYL!” – on his Tumblr page today. It’s the first time the site has been updated since New Year’s Eve, and is a rare example of Ocean’s political leanings (he scarcely gives interviews and has a very limited online presence). He followed up the Tumblr post with a new image of him getting out of an expensive looking sports car.

Streep’s speech was delivered at the 74th Golden Globes yesterday. The actress was accepting a Cecil B. DeMille award, and took the opportunity to share her concerns about the new president-elect. She highlighted, in particular, Trump’s bullying of a disabled reporter, as well as his attitude towards the press.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful. It filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep told the audience. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Watch the full speech below: