David Bowie’s No Plan EP and video released on his birthday

Marking what would have been David Bowie’s 70th birthday, an EP of his final recordings and a music video has been released.

The No Plan EP features the track “Lazarus”, “Killing A Little Time”, “Outside”, “When I Met You” and “No Plan”; all songs were recorded during the production of last year’s album Blackstar. The tracks are also part of the songlist and album soundtrack for the Bowie musical Lazarus.

The music video for title track “No Plan” pays homage to Bowie’s extra terrestrial character Thomas Newton from the film The Man Who Fell to Earth, as it features a shop named Newton Electrical. Blue television screens light up with the haunting lyrics of the late icon and shots of rockets and spaceships. The visuals were directed by Tom Hingston.

A concert in Bowie’s home turf of Brixton was held at the weekend to celebrate his birthday. Thousands attended the London gig to see his former bandmates lead a tribute to the Starman. La Roux, Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, Gary Oldman and Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet were also present.

The Ziggy Stardust singer would have turned 70 on January 8, though he lost his battle with cancer in 2016.

Lazarus, the show which features music composed by Bowie, is currently running in London at Kings Cross Theatre, starring Michael C Hall.

You can listen to the No Plan EP and watch the music video below.