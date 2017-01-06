Watch a clip from Tyler, the Creator’s new documentary

Back in November, Tyler, the Creator revealed a trailer for an upcoming documentary about the making of his 2015 album Cherry Bomb. After airing ten minutes of the film at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival that same month, Golf Media has now shared a preview of the documentary featuring Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

The new clip shows Kanye recording his verse for Cherry Bomb track “Smuckers”, as The FADER report. Later, Lil Wayne, who also features on the song, discusses how the track ended up coming together in a short talking heads interview. The documentary is due to land later this month and will feature contributions from Pharrell, Schoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky and more.

Speaking of A$AP Rocky, Golf Media also revealed a clip of Tyler and Rocky in a studio freestyle, spitting over a beat that Tyler says was originally intended for Diddy.

Watch both of those videos below.