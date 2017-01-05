Watch Hayao Miyazaki-directed music video ‘On Your Mark’

The Studio Ghibli blockbuster Princess Mononoke turns 20 this month – the film that propelled the Japanese animation house and Hayao Miyazaki onto the global stage alongside canonic Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro. Anniversary screenings of Princess Mononoke start tonight with a Hayao Miyazaki-directed music video from 1995 due to be additionally premiered in its first major showing.

The pop video, directed by the Ghibli founder, was for Japanese group Chage & Asaka. It features some of the fantastical elements of his animating oeuvre with the sweeping cityscapes, bursts of colour and intriguing, magnetic characters. “On Your Mark”, as Indiewire reports, will be shown before the Princess Mononoke screening in several U.S cities to celebrate Miyazaki’s 76th birthday.

The director recently confirmed he was coming out of retirement to create new film Boro the Caterpillar, set for release in the summer with a special screening at the Ghibli museum in Tokyo. He described Boro on a television special as “a story of a tiny, hairy caterpillar, so tiny that it may be easily squished between your fingers.”

Princess Mononoke will be screened today (January 5) in Japanese with subtitles, with a dubbed version screening January 9. You can buy tickets for various U.S showings here.

A clip of the music video is available via Indiewire here and below, or you can watch the full English dubbed version below.